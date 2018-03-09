Austin fire suspect appears in court, bail set at $1,000,000

A man investigators believe caused a house fire in Austin Wednesday appeared in court Friday morning.

Darrell Wigham now faces not only an arson charge, he also faces six attempted first degree murder charges.

Wigham was a bit unruly in court as the judge read over the charges he faces. He shook his head as the judge read some parts of the criminal complaint, and said all of it is made up and that he didn't do any of it.

He went from talking to our crew on camera, to being arrested and charged with arson, to facing even more charges: six counts of attempted first degree murder.

All this after a house fire in Austin Wednesday morning that investigators believe he started.

"It does appear that the fire is suspicious in nature, and this is an ongoing investigation at this time," said Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger.

The prosecutor requested that amount given the severity of the offense and Wigham's criminal history. After the judge set Wigham's bail he made several derogatory comments in the courtroom.

According to the Criminal Complaint, Wigham had arguments with other people who were living at 304 11th Avenue Southwest. Wigham indicated he would try to kill the other residents but wasn't taken seriously.

The complaint goes on to say Wigham poured paint thinner around different parts of the house before the incident.

The roof of the house caved in as a result of the fire, and the home is considered a total loss.

Mower County Attorney Kristen Neslen said Wigham's next court appearance where he would enter a guilty or not guilty plea will either be next week or the week after.