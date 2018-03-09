Fire destroys shed and farm equipment in Blooming Prairie

UPDATE: A farm machine shed caught on fire at a farm owned by the Joe Olson family southwest of Blooming Prairie this morning.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Blooming Prairie Fire Chief Dean Naatz says they received the call at about 4 o'clock this morning.

There were no injuries, but there were several vehicles and pieces of farm equipment inside the shed that appeared to be a total loss.

Those included a John Deere tractor, a manure spreader, a skid loader, a small car, lawn mowers and several hay bales.

Two goats also reportedly perished in the fire.

A small amount of damage was inflicted on the south side of the house about 10 feet away from the machine shed, though it was just some wrinkled vinyl siding.

The family had to sit inside one of the fire trucks until it was deemed safe for them to return inside their home.

Fire Chief Naatz said it took them about 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

As of this morning, there is no known cause for the fire. The State Fire Marshall Office is investigating.

____________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Fire crews are called to a major blaze in Freeborn County.

The fire happened Friday morning on 875th Avenue near Blooming Prairie. Fire crews from several area towns have responded to fight the fire.

According to the fire crews, the first reports were called in just before 4 a.m.

The shed appears to be a total loss, and according to our reporter on the scene several vehicles, including what appeared to be a tractor, skid loader, and small car, were severely damaged by fire.

We will have the latest details on the NewsCenter at Noon.