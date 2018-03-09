Traffic stop in Rochester leads to drug arrest

A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.

Rochester police say an officer made a traffic stop on the 400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The red Chevy pickup didn't have a front plate and the lamp that lights up the front plate wasn't working. During the stop the officer said the driver didn't have a valid I.D., and the officer determined he was a known drug user and dealer.

A search of the truck uncovered several plastic baggies, containing a total of about 10 grams of Meth as well as some Marijuana.

46-year-old Kevin Kupsch is in custody facing felony sales and possession charges.