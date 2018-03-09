Another trial date set for man accused of fatal stabbing - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Another trial date set for man accused of fatal stabbing

Posted:
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) -

Another trial starting date has been granted to a man accused of stabbing to death a Mason City resident.

Court records say the new date is Aug. 20 for 21-year-old Braedon Bowers. He's pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities say he stabbed 23-year-old Wraymond Todd on May 30 in Mason City. Todd died June 4.

The records say Bowers' previous trial starting dates were Aug. 8, Sept. 26, Dec. 12 and May 21.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.