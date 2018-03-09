Another trial date set for man accused of fatal stabbing

Another trial starting date has been granted to a man accused of stabbing to death a Mason City resident.

Court records say the new date is Aug. 20 for 21-year-old Braedon Bowers. He's pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities say he stabbed 23-year-old Wraymond Todd on May 30 in Mason City. Todd died June 4.

The records say Bowers' previous trial starting dates were Aug. 8, Sept. 26, Dec. 12 and May 21.