UPDATE: Two goats die in shed fire near Blooming Prairie - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Two goats die in shed fire near Blooming Prairie

Posted:
NEAR BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) -

UPDATE: The fire chief has told our reporter on scene that two goats died in the fire.

____________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Fire crews are called to a major blaze in Freeborn County. 

The fire happened Friday morning on 875th Avenue near Blooming Prairie. Fire crews from several area towns have responded to fight the fire.

According to the fire crews, the first reports were called in just before 4 a.m.

The shed appears to be a total loss, and according to our reporter on the scene several vehicles, including what appeared to be a tractor, skid loader, and small car, were severely damaged by fire.

We will have the latest details on the NewsCenter at Noon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.