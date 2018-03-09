Chicken salad sold at Fareway grocery stores linked to Salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a Salmonella outbreak in seven U.S. states has been linked to chicken salad.

Specifically, it's chicken salad produced by Triple T Specialty Meats and sold at Fareway grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The tainted chicken salad, which has since been recalled, was sold from January 4th to February 9th.

The CDC says 170 people have fallen ill due to the chicken salad, with 62 of them treated at hospitals. There are no reports of any deaths.

The CDC is advising those with the recalled chicken salad to either throw it in the trash or return it to the store.

People infected with Salmonella usually experience symptoms in 12 to 72 hours after being exposed.

The illness usually lasts about four to seven days, but can be fatal.