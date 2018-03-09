Ten Commandments plaque removed from Hibbing courthouse - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Ten Commandments plaque removed from Hibbing courthouse

Posted:
(AP) -

HIBBING, Minn. - A bronze plaque with the Ten Commandments is no longer on view at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.

Property management removed the plaque at the direction of county administration on Monday.

St. Louis County communications manager Dana Kazel tells the Hibbing Daily Tribune that officials consulted with the county attorney's office, which recommended removing the Ten Commandments based on past court decisions.

County Administrator Kevin Gray says the northeastern Minnesota county received a letter last month from the Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, questioning the plaque.

Gray says "the law and norms have developed considerably" since the plaque was installed decades ago.

The plaque reading "God's Laws" had hung below the county seal and the words "district court" since the courthouse opened in 1958.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.