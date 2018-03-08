Iowa woman gets probation for role in Nebraska shooting

A western Iowa woman has been sentenced in Nebraska to five years' probation for being an accessory to a 2016 road-rage shooting death.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 19-year-old Page Green, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Wednesday. She had pleaded no contest to being an accessory to a homicide in the shooting death of 32-year-old Cristian Pastrana-Marin.

Last year, 21-year-old Darwin Johnson of Omaha was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting.

Police say Pastrana-Marin and Green got into a dispute in which Pastrana-Marin honked at her after one car cut off the other on U.S. Highway 75 near downtown Omaha. At a red light, Johnson got out of Green's vehicle and fired seven times at Pastrana-Marin, hitting him once in the head.