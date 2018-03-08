Investigation of ex-lawmaker's misconduct will stay private - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Investigation of ex-lawmaker's misconduct will stay private

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
Rep. Tony Kurnish
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

House leaders aren't releasing the full report from the investigation into a state lawmaker who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Rep. Tony Cornish resigned his southwestern Minnesota seat in late November after he was accused by at least two women of sexual misconduct.

A lobbyist said the longtime Republican lawmaker propositioned her for sex many times and once forced her into a wall in his office while trying to kiss her.

The allegations triggered a months-long external investigation into Cornish's conduct.

The top Democrat and Republicans in the House said Thursday that review was completed but declined to release the full report.

They say releasing information from confidential interviews could have a "chilling effect on future reports" of harassment.

Cornish declined to be interviewed as part of the probe.
 

