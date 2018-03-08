Women enjoy special deals and prizes at Ladies Night Out

Women of Rochester hit the town Thursday night for some deals on shopping, food and drinks.

It was "Ladies Night Out" in downtown Rochester.

Nearly two dozen stores and restaurants offered special deals and complimentary treats for shoppers.

Participants could also get a punchcard and after spending money at downtown businesses, earn entries into several raffles.

This is the third year the Rochester Downtown Alliance has organized the event.

"There's so many shops and restaurants and fun things to do downtown," said Meghann Southwick, Rochester Downtown Alliance's Community and Events Manager. "It's a vibrant destination. This is really meant to allow the ladies to ditch the cabin fever and come out and enjoy all the great things to do in downtown Rochester."

The Downtown Alliance was hoping for at least 500 participants at tonight's event.

Organizers also say it was just a lucky coincidence the night fell on International Women's Day.