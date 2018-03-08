Minnesota adds Spinal Muscular Atrophy to newborn screening panel

At least one person is under arrest after a house fire in Austin.More >>
Two people were arrested after a woman reported her home was burglarized while she in labor at the hospital.More >>
Joe Thiem would have been 36 in May. A father of four working as a mason. On November 7th, he was found dead at an apartment building in Kenyon, and his parents still have more questions than answers.More >>
A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances. Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.More >>
Property management removed the plaque at the direction of county administration on Monday.More >>
Fire crews are called to a major blaze in Freeborn County. The fire happened Friday morning on 875th Avenue in Blooming Prairie.More >>
A Milwaukee woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill the Minnesota state trooper who tried to help her after a crash on Interstate 94. Prosecutors allege 30-year-old Melody Gray held a 9 mm handgun to the head of Trooper Mark Peterson and tried to pull the trigger after the car she was driving spun out of control near Moorhead Monday.More >>
