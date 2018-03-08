Thursday Sports on Tap - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Thursday Sports on Tap

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL:
SECTION 2A QUARTERFINALS:

  • S5 WEM (11-14) VS. S1 SPRINGFIELD (24-1)

SECTION 2AA QUARTERFINALS:

  • S4 BLUE EARTH AREA (7-16) VS. S1 NRHEG (23-2)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL:
SECTION 1AAA CHAMPIONSHIP:

  • 2 RED WING (22-6) VS. 1 NORTHFIELD (24-3)

SECTION 1AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP:

  • 2 FARMINGTON (19-9) VS. 1 LAKEVILLE NORTH (23-5)

STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT:
CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS:

  • LAKEVILLE NORTH (16-10-2) VS. 2 EDINA (26-2-0)
  • ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE (23-5-0) VS. 3 DULUTH EAST (23-2-3)
  • HILL-MURRAY (13-11-4) VS. 1 MINNETONKA (24-2-2)
  • 5 CENTENNIAL (19-6-3) VS. 4 ST. THOMAS ACADEMY (25-2-1)
