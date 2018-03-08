Thursday Sports on Tap

A St. Charles man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Dodge County District Court in Mantorville. Jeremy Olson, 38, is charged with a sexual assault at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson on September 6, 2013. He is one of two men who have now both pleaded guilty to a CSC charge in the assault of a woman in a pickup truck after the Big Iron Classic Truck Show.