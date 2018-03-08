Former Mayo Clinic doctor resigning from U of M Board of Regents

A retired Mayo Clinic physician is resigning from her position on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.

Patricia Simmons was first elected to the Board of Regents in 2003 and is now in her third term. She has served on the 12 member board in various leadership positions, including chair.

Simmons says that serving the U of M has been a great privilege and that the University is a great asset to the nation and the world.

While Simmon's term ends in 2021, she plans to leave the board this spring.

A joint convention of the Minnesota Legislature is expected to elect Simmons' replacement.