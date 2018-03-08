Minnesota Timberwolves sign Derrick Rose

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed a new guard to the roster.

According to the team's press release, the team has signed guard Derrick Rose. Rose, appeared in 16 games with Cleveland this season, averaging 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. He was traded to Utah in a three-term deal on Feb. 8 before being waived by the Jazz on Feb. 10.

Rose has played under Head Coach Tom Thibodeau before, spending his beginning part of his NBA career with the Bulls.