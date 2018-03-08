Emergency crews called for semi rollover near Claremont - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Emergency crews called for semi rollover near Claremont

NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews are on scene after a semi flips.

According to our crew on scene, it was a single semi rollover near Claremont.

The driver has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still determining what caused the crash.

