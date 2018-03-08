Minnesota Medical Association pushes for ban on assault weapons - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

The largest physicians' organization in Minnesota is calling for a ban on assault weapons.

Leaders of the Minnesota Medical Association say it's time that gun violence becomes a public health issue. 

The group released a statement Thursday morning saying, "Failure to intervene in the face of this significant epidemic is not an option."

The doctors are calling for renewing and strengthening an assault weapons ban, including high-capacity magazines. 

The association has about 10,000 members and represents approximately one-third of Minnesota physicians.

