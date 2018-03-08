Patrol says driver that killed 1, injured 14 was drunk - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Patrol says driver that killed 1, injured 14 was drunk

Posted:
(AP) -

Florida authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was drunk when he crashed into a van leaving a Minnesota Twins spring training game in Fort Myers, killing one woman and injuring 14 others, all from Minnesota.

A Florida Highway Patrol crash report says at least one of the 14 injured when the van rolled over several times is 4 years old. Law enforcement officials say the crash Tuesday evening killed 21-year-old Laureen VanReese of Andover, Minnesota. Her 50-year-old mother, Kimberly VanReese, was among those injured.

The Highway Patrol says Nisbany Surit Garcias had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit when he collided with the van on a stretch of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley. Garcias faces charges that include DUI manslaughter and causing bodily injury.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.