Rochester brewery celebrates women with pink beer

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Celebrations across the world recognize International Women's Day Thursday
Some in Rochester are doing their part by raising a glass. 

Grand Rounds Brewing is taking part in a nationwide effort to support women in the beer brewing industry, brewing a special pink blended hops brew created at the Great American Beer Festival last year. 

One of the first two female master brewers in the country is serving as a guide to the event, which is open to any women with an interest in the beer industry. 
The beer brewed Thursday will be named by those helping, and released to the public later this month.
 

