RDA celebrates new home

The Rochester Downtown Alliance celebrated its move to South Broadway with an open house Wednesday.

RDA welcomed community members to the new location in the historic Paine Furniture building.

The organization behind community events like "Ladies Night Out" and "Social Ice" says the new space matches its growing team, lets it plan for more activities, and allows the group to better connect in the heart of the city.

"While we might not be a restaurant or retail we do interact with the community quite a bit whether it be downtown stakeholder businesses or people stopping by maybe about Thursday's on First and Third," says Executive Director Jenna Bowman. "So what this offers us is that accessibility, that visibility."

RDA has been in its new location since the start of February.

Its next event, "Ladies Night Out", kicks off Thursday night from 5 to 9.