RDA celebrates new home

The suspect in Wednesday's house fire in Austin speaks to media.
SECTION 2A QUARTERFINALS: S5 WEM (11-14) VS. S1 SPRINGFIELD (24-1) SECTION 2AA QUARTERFINALS: S4 BLUE EARTH AREA (7-16) VS. S1 NRHEG (23-2) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: SECTION 1AAA CHAMPIONSHIP: 2 RED WING (22-6) VS. 1 NORTHFIELD (24-3) SECTION 1AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP: 2 FARMINGTON (19-9) VS. 1 LAKEVILLE NORTH (23-5) STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT: CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS: LAKEVILLE NORTH (16-10-2) VS. 2 EDINA (26-2-0) ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE
Twenty-five people were arrested on federal and state charges in connection with a heroin ring that distributed the opioid in the Duluth area.
A Milwaukee woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill the Minnesota state trooper who tried to help her after a crash on Interstate 94.
A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances. Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.
Minnesota lawmakers are looking to ride the momentum of cities raising their tobacco sales age by proposing a statewide increase to 21.
Two people were arrested after a woman reported her home was burglarized while she in labor at the hospital.
Patricia Simmons, a retired Mayo Clinic physician, is resigning from her position on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed a new guard to the roster. According to the team's press release, the team has signed guard Derrick Rose.
Emergency crews are on scene after a semi flips. According to our crew on scene, it was a single semi rollover near Claremont.
At least one person is under arrest after a house fire in Austin.
Joe Thiem would have been 36 in May. A father of four working as a mason. On November 7th, he was found dead at an apartment building in Kenyon, and his parents still have more questions than answers.
Two people were arrested after a woman reported her home was burglarized while she in labor at the hospital.
A St. Charles man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Dodge County District Court in Mantorville. Jeremy Olson, 38, is charged with a sexual assault at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson on September 6, 2013. He is one of two men who have now both pleaded guilty to a CSC charge in the assault of a woman in a pickup truck after the Big Iron Classic Truck Show.
Florida authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was drunk when he crashed into a van leaving a Minnesota Twins spring training game in Fort Myers, killing one woman and injuring 14 others, all from Minnesota.
Emergency crews are on scene after a semi flips. According to our crew on scene, it was a single semi rollover near Claremont.
A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances. Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.
A young woman who tried to claim $50,000 she won from an Iowa scratch-off lottery ticket has been charged with fraud: She was too young to buy the ticket.
