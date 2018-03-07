Complaint: Woman tried to shoot trooper near Moorhead

Court documents say a woman driving a car that spun out of control on Interstate 94 near Moorhead earlier this week held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to help her.

The details are part of a criminal complaint against the passenger in the car, 29-year-old Domonique Crayton. The complaint says the vehicle was stolen from Wisconsin. While Trooper Mark Peterson attempted to handcuff Crayton on Monday, the woman pulled out a 9 mm handgun, held it to the trooper's head and tried to pull the trigger. KFGO-AM reports the gun did not fire.

The trooper then shot the woman in the right arm, and she ran into a field.

The woman, who has not been charged, remains in a Fargo, North Dakota hospital. Peterson is on standard administrative leave.