Following vicious machete attack in Hayfield, second suspect is charged

A second suspect in a vicious machete attack on a man in Hayfield pleaded "not guilty" in the case Wednesday in Dodge County District Court.

Tommy Robinson, 45, is charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon along with another man.

Both Robinson and Roderick Washington, 46, are being held on $100,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a Hayfield apartment in the early morning hours of February 21 and found a man had suffered a slashing wound to his face.

The victim claimed two men assaulted him with a machete in an apartment after they left a bar. Robinson and Washington have maintained that the man was trying to rob them, and they fought him off.