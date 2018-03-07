Second man pleads guilty to sex assault after Kasson street danc - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Second man pleads guilty to sex assault after Kasson street dance in 2013

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A St. Charles man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Dodge County District Court in Mantorville.

Jeremy Olson, 38, is charged with a sexual assault at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson on September 6, 2013.  He is one of two men who have now both pleaded guilty to a CSC charge involving  the assault of a woman in a pickup truck after the Big Iron Classic Truck Show.

On January 16, Adam Pyfferoen, 38, of Stewartville pleaded guilty to the same charge in the incident. 

Olson was released on his own recognizance Wednesday by District Judge Jodi Williamson, but was ordered not to have any contact with the victim and to undergo a psychological sexual evaluation.

Sentencing for both men is set for May 2 in Mantorville.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.