Chocolate Twist ice cream shop celebrates grand opening with free ice cream

Downtown Rochester is getting a little bit sweeter.

The Chocolate Twist ice cream and candy shop celebrated its grand opening Wednesday afternoon with remarks from Mayor Ardell Brede and a ceremonial "first scoop."

As we've reported before, the store isn't just any ice cream shop.

Teens from The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester work at the store, and profits go right back into the club's programming.

The students working there help with the store's planning and gain valuable job skills.

The store had a soft opening last month and the students say it's been getting busier.

"With the people I work with we try our best to make everybody happy and give them the things that they want, especially good customer service too, someone can come in having a bad day, we can just try to cheer them up," said TJ Tuisaloo, one of the student employees.

The Chocolate Twist handed out free scoops of ice cream Wednesday afternoon as part of the celebration.

Charter Spectrum also announced it's awarding the store a grant for an internet cafe.