RPU issues warning about recent phone scams

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Public Utilities reports some customers have been the targets of recent scam phone calls, including a misleading caller ID phone number. 

The callers have reportedly targeted commercial customers, but RPU is asking residential customers to be vigilant as well. 

According to an RPU press release, the caller tells the customer he or she must make a payment in order to avoid a disconnection of services. 

The scammer uses technology to manipulate the caller ID number. The number that appears is RPU's customer service line, 507-280-1500. 

If the call goes to voicemail, the caller asks the recipient to call back at 1-844-287-6955, which is not a RPU phone number. Someone reportedly answers that line, claiming to be from RPU.

RPU wants to remind customers that it never requests banking or secure personal information over the phone unless customers ask to discuss their account. It also does not make forceful demands for payment. 

RPU encourages people who may receive such calls to simply hang up and then notify RPU at 507-280-1500. 

