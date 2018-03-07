Wednesday Sports on Tap - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Wednesday Sports on Tap

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL:
SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic arena 6:00 & 7:30

  • 7 STEWARTVILLE (18-8) VS. 2 LAKE CITY (23-3)
  • 6 ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA VS. 3 BYRON (22-6)

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic auditorium 6:00 & 7:30

  • 10 GOODHUE (11-16) VS. 2 SPRING GROVE (22-5)
  • 11 LYLE/PACELLI (15-10) VS. 3 WABASHA-KELLOGG (16-11)

SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS:

  • 1 AUSTIN (24-2)-BYE
  • 5 KASSON-MANTORVILLE (12-14) AT 4 WINONA (8-18)
  • 6 RED WING (5-21) AT 3 SIMLEY (10-16)
  • 7 ALBERT LEA (0-25) AT 2 NORTHFIELD (18-8)

SECTION 1AAAA QUARTERFINALS:

  • 8 CENTURY (7-19) AT 1 LAKEVILLE NORTH (22-4)
  • 5 FARMINGTON (14-12) AT 4 LAKEVILLE SOUTH (14-12)
  • 6 NEW PRAGUE (12-14) AT 3 OWATONNA (20-6)
  • 7 MAYO (13-13) AT 2 JOHN MARSHALL (24-2)

STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT-XCEL ENERGY CENTER
CLASS-A QUARTERFINALS: 11:00, 1:00, 6:00, 8:00

  • MANKATO EAST (16-10-2) VS. 2 MAHTOMEDI (21-6-1)
  • LITCHFIELD/DASSEL-COKATO (16-11-1) VS. 3 ORONO (20-7-1)
  • MONTICELLO (19-7-2) VS. 1 HERMANTOWN (20-6-2)
  • 5 THIEF RIVER FALLS (16-10-2) VS. 4 ALEXANDRIA (17-10-1)
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.