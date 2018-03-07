High School Boy's Basketball Polls - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

High School Boy's Basketball Polls

Class 4A
1.  Cretin-Derham  Hall                    (24-2) 
2.  Hopkins                                          (25-1) 
3.  Apple  Valley                                (22-4) 
4.  Lakeville  North                          (22-4) 
5.  East  Ridge                                    (21-5) 
6.  Rochester  John  Marshall          (24-2) 
7.  Park  Center                                  (22-4) 
8.  Champlin  Park                              (21-5) 
9.  Eden  Prairie                                (19-7) 
10.North  St.  Paul                            (22-4) 
   
Class 3A
1.  DeLaSalle                                      (21-4) 
2.  Austin                                            (24-2) 
3.  Mankato  East                                (21-5) 
4.  Orono                                              (21-5) 
5.  Waseca                                            (24-3) 
6.  Marshall                                        (22-4) 
7.  Columbia  Heights                        (17-6) 
8.  St.  Thomas  Academy                    (18-9) 
9.  Willmar                                          (24-2) 
10.Robbinsdale  Cooper                    (18-6) 
   
Class 2A
1.  Minneapolis  North          (21-5) 
2.  Minnehaha  Academy          (22-4) 
3.  Perham                                (26-0) 
4.  Caledonia                          (22-4) 
5.  Brooklyn  Center              (18-8) 
6.  Lake  City                          (22-3) 
7.  Melrose                              (24-2) 
8.  Eden  Valley-Watkins      (23-2) 
9.  Annandale                          (20-6) 
10.Holy  Family  Catholic    (17-9) 
   
Class 1A
1.  Springfield                          (25-1) 
2.  North  Woods                          (25-1) 
3.  Russell-Tyler-Ruthton      (26-1) 
4.  Cass  Lake-Bena                    (25-1) 
5.  Mayer  Lutheran                    (23-3) 
6.  Westbrook-Walnut-Grove    (23-3) 
7.  Hancock                                  (22-2) 
8.  BOLD                                        (20-6) 
9.  Minneota                                (21-3) 
10.Parkers  Prairie                  (22-2) 
 

