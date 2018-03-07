Mall of America owners seek to add water park

The owners of the Mall of America hope to add a huge water park near the shopping center that the city of Bloomington would pay for and own.

The Star Tribune reports that Triple 5 pitched the plan to the city's Port Authority in a memo released Tuesday. The park would be about 225,000 square feet (20,900 square meters) and cost $150 million to $200 million.

The document says Triple 5 would lease land to the city and be hired by the city to operate the park. The city would collect the park's potential profits, which the company estimates would be $1 million to $2 million annually.

The memo highlighted the success of the company's water park at the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta.

The Port Authority has recommended sending representatives to the Alberta park as it considers the proposal.