One man arrested for Edge Fitness burglary, others at large

A burglary took place at 6 o'clock Tuesday night in Edge Fitness at Crossroads Center in Rochester.

Three men were reportedly involved, one of which stopped at the counter to fill out paperwork.

The other two walked into a locker room, severed the locks, and stole wallets.

One of victims later received a notification from their bank that there was an attempted withdrawal of $2,000 from a Walgreens ATM on 14th Street.

Other purchases were attempted, one at Macy's for over $260 and Buckle for $800.

An officer located the car used in the robbery and made contact with the man walking toward it.

After searching the car, police found the stolen property and burglary tools, including a pair of bolt cutters.

Though the officer was initially given a false ID, the man was identified as Mahamad Said, a 22 year-old man from Minneapolis.

He faces charges of financial card fraud, giving a false name to police, possession of stolen property and burglary tools. Said also had an active felony warrant out of Dakota County, as well as a small amount of marijuana in the car.

As of Wednesday morning, the other two men involved in the burglary are still at large.