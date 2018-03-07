Bill would fine people who pass off pet as service animal

Authorities say a 21-year-old man whose body was found in a fish house during the eelpout festival in northern Minnesota last month died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch released the ruling of the Ramsey County medical examiner's office Wednesday.More >>
Court documents say a woman driving a car that spun out of control on Interstate 94 near Moorhead earlier this week held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to help her. The details are part of a criminal complaint against the passenger in the car, 29-year-old Domonique Crayton.More >>
A woman accused of killing her stepfather in Des Moines has pleaded guilty. The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Sera Alexander pleaded Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm in the May death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against Alexander, whose trial began earlier this week.More >>
For murdering the mother of his two children, a Lewiston man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years behind bars. Kyle Allers had pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd Degree Murder for killing Tasha Hanson in her home the evening of May 13, 2016. A family member had suspected something terrible had happened that evening when Allers asked where there would be a good place to hide a body.More >>
A second suspect in a vicious machete attack on a man in Hayfield pleaded "not guilty" in the case Wednesday in Dodge County District Court. Tommy Robinson, 45, is charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon along with another man. Both Robinson and Roderick Washington, 46, are being held on $100,000 bond.More >>
A St. Charles man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Dodge County District Court in Mantorville. Jeremy Olson, 38, is charged with a sexual assault at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Kasson on September 6, 2013. He is one of two men who have now both pleaded guilty to a CSC charge in the assault of a woman in a pickup truck after the Big Iron Classic Truck Show.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Wednesday, March 7 as "National Eagle Center Day" in honor of the Eagle Center in Wabasha and all that they do for our eagles. And to celebrate, more than 100 supporters of the center, including 50 school age students, celebrated at the state capitol.More >>
As we've reported before, the store isn't just any ice cream shop.More >>
Wednesday, kindergarten students from Woodson Elementary in Austin visited Hormel Corporate North for the finale of this year's Reading to Inspire program.More >>
At least one person is under arrest after a house fire in Austin.More >>
An 83-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $36,000 after a man called her, claiming her grandson was in jail, and in need of legal fees.More >>
A burglary took place at 6 o'clock Tuesday night in Edge Fitness at Crossroads Center in Rochester.More >>
A man guilty of murdering a young mother in Lewiston in 2016 will hear his fate in court Wednesday. Kyle Allers entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree murder in November 2017 for the death of Tasha Hanson.More >>
In a town of less than a thousand, this development is generating some conversation and concern.More >>
Allina Health has notified dozens of patients at St. Paul dermatology clinic that they might want to be tested for HIV or hepatitis because a nurse practitioner had been reusing syringes.More >>
Hundreds of Rochester students and teachers rallied outside the Edison Building ahead of Tuesday's board meeting fighting for better protection in class and a new teacher contract.More >>
Two music stars will be coming to the Twin Cities for a concert at Target Field.More >>
Rochester Public Utilities reports some customers have been the targets of recent scam phone calls, including a misleading caller ID phone number.More >>
