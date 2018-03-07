Rep. Cramer's ailing son transferred to Minnesota hospital - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rep. Cramer's ailing son transferred to Minnesota hospital

North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says he accompanied his ailing son from Bismarck to a Minnesota hospital.

Cramer says in a Facebook post that his 35-year-old son, Isaac Cramer, was transferred on Tuesday to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he was being evaluated by a "transplant team."

Cramer told The Associated Press earlier that his son is suffering from "failing liver and kidneys" and was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck on Feb. 23.

Cramer says he stayed in Bismarck last week to remain with his son. The congressman says that while his son is improving, he "is not out of the woods."

Cramer recently launched his campaign for U.S. Senate, where he is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

