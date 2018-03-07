Sentencing set in Lewiston murder case

A man guilty of murdering a young mother in Lewiston in 2016 will hear his fate in court Wednesday.

Kyle Allers entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree murder in November 2017 for the death of Tasha Hanson.

The case began when sheriff's deputies got a call about a possible homicide in May 2016.

Hanson's body was found a few hours later near the intersection of County Roads 23 and 25. Authorities arrested Allers and later charged him in Hanson's murder. The couple had two young children.

The plea agreement has prosecutors seeking a sentence of 30 years in prison. Allers is asking to serve two-and-a-half years less than that.

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. in Winona.