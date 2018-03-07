Farm Rescue accepting spring crop-planting aid applications - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Farm Rescue accepting spring crop-planting aid applications

The Plains farm aid nonprofit Farm Rescue is accepting applications for spring crop-planting assistance.

Farm Rescue provides free physical labor for farmers and ranchers dealing with an injury, illness or a natural disaster. It relies on volunteers from around the country, donations and corporate sponsors.

It was launched in North Dakota in 2006 and has since expanded to South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska. Its services include crop planting and harvesting, haying, and hay and grain hauling.

It has helped more than 525 farm families through the years.

