Man pleads guilty in beating death of 95-year-old Anoka man

A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while committing a felony for fatally beating a 95-year-old Anoka man.

Anoka County prosecutors say Isaiah Montrell Thomas admitted in court Tuesday that he entered the home of Albert Loehlein (LOH'-line) on Nov. 26, 2016, to commit a burglary. After he was confronted by Loehlein, Thomas used a flashlight and a clock to hit the victim several times, killing him.

The judge accepted the guilty plea and set sentencing for April 9.

Authorities say fingerprints in the victim's blood-spattered bedroom and a clock recovered from a Maplewood pawnshop led investigators to Thomas. He was arrested within 48 hours of the murder.

Loehlein's family says they support the decision to accept the first-degree murder plea, saying it helps bring them closure.