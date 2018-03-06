Man pleads guilty in beating death of 95-year-old Anoka man - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man pleads guilty in beating death of 95-year-old Anoka man

By KTTC Newsroom
ANOKA, Minn. (AP) -

A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while committing a felony for fatally beating a 95-year-old Anoka man.

Anoka County prosecutors say Isaiah Montrell Thomas admitted in court Tuesday that he entered the home of Albert Loehlein (LOH'-line) on Nov. 26, 2016, to commit a burglary. After he was confronted by Loehlein, Thomas used a flashlight and a clock to hit the victim several times, killing him.

The judge accepted the guilty plea and set sentencing for April 9.

Authorities say fingerprints in the victim's blood-spattered bedroom and a clock recovered from a Maplewood pawnshop led investigators to Thomas. He was arrested within 48 hours of the murder.

Loehlein's family says they support the decision to accept the first-degree murder plea, saying it helps bring them closure.

