Rochester Parks Department clarifies hunting policy

A scary incident with a hunting trap at a public park is prompting Rochester Parks officials to clarify the city's hunting policies.

The Rochester Park Board adopted a new policy Tuesday which bans all hunting, trapping, and harvesting within the Park system unless Parks officials grant written permission to do so.

Although the Park Department had prohibited hunting in the past, there wasn't a clear ordinance or policy in place.

The Parks Department requested the board to take action after seeing several people archery hunting in Quarry Hill, Gamehaven, and Essex Parks, as well as one specific trapping incident at Quarry Hill Park.

"A person had traps along a river bank or a creek bank, and a person was walking through the park, had their dogs on leash down by the waters edge and came close to the traps, and it was not properly identified, no name on there, so we pulled the traps out," said Mike Nigbur, Park & Forestry Division Head.

Rather than issuing citations for violators, Parks officials will address violations individually and educate people about the reasons for the policies.

