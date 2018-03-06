Tuesday Sports on Tap - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tuesday Sports on Tap

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL:
SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic arena 6:00 & 7:30

  • 9 LACRESCENT (15-10) VS. 1 CALEDONIA (23-4)
  • 5 PEM (19-7) VS. 4 SAINT CHARLES (23-4)

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic auditorium 6:00 & 7:30

  • 9 BLOOMING PRAIRIE (13-10) VS. 1 RUSHFORD-PETERSON (20-7)
  • 5 KINGSLAND (15-11) VS. 4 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (15-11)

SECTION 2AA TOURNAMENT:

  • S6 MEDFORD (2-22) AT S3 ST. PETER (5-20)
  • S7 KENYON-WANAMINGO (1-25) AT S2 MAPLE RIVER (17-9)

SECTION 2A TOURNAMENT:

  • S5 WEM (10-14) AT S4 JWP (17-8)
