Despite various problems caused by snowfall in March, it created some beautiful scenes across our viewing area

Here in Minnesota, mother nature likes to switch things up every now then to keep us on our toes, and it dealt us a hefty dose of winter to kick off this work week.

While driving has been a bit challenging, wind reaching up to 40 miles an hour, and roads have been covered in a mix of snow and slush, we went out on Tuesday to capture some of the beauty of this weather.

Because as much as some of us would like the snow to get off our cars and off the roads, we have to admit it is beautiful.

Despite all the shoveling and snow blowing you might doing, it might be a good idea to take a moment and enjoy the scenery. There's no doubt the trees look magical covered in thick layers of snow, courtesy of the half a foot of snow we had on Monday.

If you have some, time check out the Zumbro River; the black and white contrast looks magnificent.

The winter storm warning is over, but temperatures this week are expected to drop, and it looks like we have some more snow on the horizon this Sunday.