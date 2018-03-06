Man accused of Hayfield machete attack pleads not guilty

A federal judge has put on hold four lawsuits filed by eight environmental groups to block a land swap that the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota needs to move forward.More >>
A federal judge has put on hold four lawsuits filed by eight environmental groups to block a land swap that the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota needs to move forward.More >>
A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while committing a felony for fatally beating a 95-year-old Anoka man.More >>
A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while committing a felony for fatally beating a 95-year-old Anoka man.More >>
The Rochester Park Board adopted a new policy Tuesday which bans all hunting, trapping, and harvesting within the Park system unless Parks officials grant written permission to do so.More >>
The Rochester Park Board adopted a new policy Tuesday which bans all hunting, trapping, and harvesting within the Park system unless Parks officials grant written permission to do so.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is ready to lay out his plan to fund safety and security improvements in schools across Minnesota.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is ready to lay out his plan to fund safety and security improvements in schools across Minnesota.More >>
The cutting of a ribbon signaled the end of construction of a new facility for Zumbro River Brand in Albert Lea.More >>
The cutting of a ribbon signaled the end of construction of a new facility for Zumbro River Brand in Albert Lea.More >>
SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic arena 6:00 & 7:30 9 LACRESCENT (15-10) VS. 1 CALEDONIA (23-4) 5 PEM (19-7) VS. 4 SAINT CHARLES (23-4) SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic auditorium 6:00 & 7:30 9 BLOOMING PRAIRIE (13-10) VS. 1 RUSHFORD-PETERSON (20-7) 5 KINGSLAND (15-11) VS. 4 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (15-11) SECTION 2AA TOURNAMENT: S6 MEDFORD (2-22) AT S3 ST. PETER (5-20) S7 KENYON-WANAMINGO (1-25) AT S2 MAPLE RIVER (17-9) SECTION 2A TOUR...More >>
SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic arena 6:00 & 7:30 9 LACRESCENT (15-10) VS. 1 CALEDONIA (23-4) 5 PEM (19-7) VS. 4 SAINT CHARLES (23-4) SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS:at mayo civic auditorium 6:00 & 7:30 9 BLOOMING PRAIRIE (13-10) VS. 1 RUSHFORD-PETERSON (20-7) 5 KINGSLAND (15-11) VS. 4 BETHLEHEM ACADEMY (15-11) SECTION 2AA TOURNAMENT: S6 MEDFORD (2-22) AT S3 ST. PETER (5-20) S7 KENYON-WANAMINGO (1-25) AT S2 MAPLE RIVER (17-9) SECTION 2A TOUR...More >>
Here in Minnesota, mother nature likes to switch things up every now then to keep us on our toes, and it dealt us a hefty dose of winter to kick off this work week. While driving has been a bit challenging, wind reaching up to 40 miles an hour, and roads have been covered in a mix of snow and slush, we went out on Tuesday to capture some of the beauty of this weather.More >>
Here in Minnesota, mother nature likes to switch things up every now then to keep us on our toes, and it dealt us a hefty dose of winter to kick off this work week. While driving has been a bit challenging, wind reaching up to 40 miles an hour, and roads have been covered in a mix of snow and slush, we went out on Tuesday to capture some of the beauty of this weather.More >>
A new state review shows reports of abuse and neglect at senior care facilities have grown by 50 percent in the last five years.More >>
A new state review shows reports of abuse and neglect at senior care facilities have grown by 50 percent in the last five years.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers are clashing over how to fix the state's new vehicle registration system.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers are clashing over how to fix the state's new vehicle registration system.More >>
Allina Health has notified dozens of patients at St. Paul dermatology clinic that they might want to be tested for HIV or hepatitis because a nurse practitioner had been reusing syringes.More >>
Allina Health has notified dozens of patients at St. Paul dermatology clinic that they might want to be tested for HIV or hepatitis because a nurse practitioner had been reusing syringes.More >>
Allina Health has notified dozens of patients at St. Paul dermatology clinic that they might want to be tested for HIV or hepatitis because a nurse practitioner had been reusing syringes.More >>
Allina Health has notified dozens of patients at St. Paul dermatology clinic that they might want to be tested for HIV or hepatitis because a nurse practitioner had been reusing syringes.More >>
A male 17-year-old student is facing a minimum gross misdemeanor charge after brandishing a replica handgun at Byron High School.More >>
A male 17-year-old student is facing a minimum gross misdemeanor charge after brandishing a replica handgun at Byron High School.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 52, right under the Highway 60 overpass near Zumbrota.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 52, right under the Highway 60 overpass near Zumbrota.More >>
A man's pickup truck was stolen while he was plowing a nearby lot.More >>
A man's pickup truck was stolen while he was plowing a nearby lot.More >>
The bright and mild weather we experienced over the weekend seems like a distant memory already as a strong storm system is moving into the region today, bringing some rough weather to start the work week. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the vast majority of our area as a wintry mixture will become a snowier event later today with several inches of accumulation possible. We'll have to deal with gray skies, raw, gusty southeast winds that will reach 40 miles per hour at tim...More >>
The bright and mild weather we experienced over the weekend seems like a distant memory already as a strong storm system is moving into the region today, bringing some rough weather to start the work week.More >>
A Rochester man with a history of lewd behavior is back behind bars.More >>
A Rochester man with a history of lewd behavior is back behind bars.More >>
After a morning of smooth sailing, the snow storm reminds us that winter isn't done with us just yet.More >>
After a morning of smooth sailing, the snow storm reminds us that winter isn't done with us just yet.More >>
As the snow kept piling through the night, crews across the city worked hard to make sure homes and businesses are as clear as they can be. KTTC caught up with one team who told us all about the long and laborious process.More >>
As the snow kept piling through the night, crews across the city worked hard to make sure homes and businesses are as clear as they can be. KTTC caught up with one team who told us all about the long and laborious process.More >>