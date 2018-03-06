Man accused of Hayfield machete attack pleads not guilty

A man accused of taking part in a stabbing in Hayfield pleads not guilty in Dodge County court.

46-year-old Roderick Washington entered the plea Monday in Mantorville.

He's charged with 2nd degree Assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

45-year-old Tommy Robinson will make his first court appearance tomorrow, facing the same charge.

Deputies responded to a Hayfield apartment in the early morning hours of February 21st.

They found a man had suffered a stab wound to his face, with blood evidence and a machete.

The victim claims two men assaulted him in the apartment after they left a bar.

Police say the suspects argue a man was trying to rob them and they fought him off.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A man's head and face is cut open by a machete attack, leading to multiple arrests.

According to Dodge County Sheriff, Scott Rose, deputies were first dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Avenue Northeast in Hayfield around 1:45 this morning for a possible fight in progress.

Two men were yelling in an apartment.

They claimed that a man they didn't know gave them a ride from a local bar, then tried to rob them before the two men fought him off.

Deputies saw blood on the floor, wall, and a pillow case. A machete was by the door.

Just a few minutes later, dispatch received a call of a man bleeding uncontrollably from a head wound.

He was also in Hayfield - on the 9-hundred block of 3rd Avenue Southeast.

There was a pool of blood on the ground.

He said he was assaulted in an apartment by two men with a machete after they left the bar.

Deputies took the two men into custody.

They are being held in Steele County for Dodge County.

Their names are being withheld until they are formally charged tomorrow.