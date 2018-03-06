Rochester Public School Board to make decision on proposed boundary changes

After months of studies and taking feedback from parents, the Rochester Public School Board will make a decision Tuesday evening on proposed boundary changes.

A boundary adjustment proposal aims to decrease the number of students in schools at or near capacity, affecting 150 families starting next school year.

The board is debating between three options.

Option one involves the movement of more than 200 elementary schoolers, with slight changes to middle and high schools.

Option two shuffles more than 270 elementary students, while keeping middle and high schools the same.

A third option has emerged, which would keep the boundaries the same for next year and encourage a slower pace for all the change.

