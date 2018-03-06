Truck and trailer stolen while man plows with bobcat - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Truck and trailer stolen while man plows with bobcat

A man's pickup truck was stolen while he was plowing a nearby lot. 

Rochester police say it happened around 1 o'clock this morning on the 21-hundred block of 32nd Avenue Northwest.

Police say the man parked his pickup truck and left his keys in it while he plowed a parking lot with his Bobcat.

That's whens someone hopped in his pickup truck and drove away with the trailer.

Police say the stolen truck was later recovered in a ditch in Wabasha County.

