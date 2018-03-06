Gov. Dayton appoints two people to the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board

Governor Mark Dayton today appointed Paul D. Williams and Dana L. Bailey to serve on the Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) Board.

The Destination Medical Center (DMC) initiative is the largest public-private partnership in Minnesota history. It is expected to generate 30,000 new jobs and more than $5 billion in private investment, while ensuring Rochester remains a global center for health.

Williams will replace Senator Tina Smith on the Board for a term ending in 2020, and brings decades of experience in housing and local government to the DMCC. Bailey will replace Susan Rani on the Board for a term ending in 2023, and brings extensive experience in economic development and community and stakeholder engagement.

“I thank Paul Williams and Dana Bailey for their willingness to serve on the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board,” said Governor Dayton. “Mr. Williams has a proven record of success in the development of affordable housing and equitable communities, and Ms. Bailey has demonstrated an ability to bring diverse opinions together to drive economic development forward. Together, their expertise and unique perspectives will serve the Board well in its efforts to support the growth of ‘America’s City for Health’ in Rochester.”

The DMCC Board is responsible for providing public oversight of the DMC initiative throughout the planning and implementation phases. Already, the DMC initiative has surpassed $300 million in private investment, with 21 projects either proposed, under construction or completed, including the first phase of nearly two million square feet of innovative research space.