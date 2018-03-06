Byron student brandishes replica handgun on school grounds, prompting investigation

A male 17-year-old student is facing a minimum gross misdemeanor charge after brandishing a replica handgun at Byron High School.

While driving out of the parking lot around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the 17 year old pointed the toy gun toward students on school grounds.

Students reported the incident to staff on Monday, and law enforcement was notified shortly after.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain Scott Behrns said they recovered the toy gun from the student's car, and that it was painted all black.

The 17-year-old admitted to pointing the gun at other students, and reportedly said that he "Didn't think people would be so sensitive about a toy gun."

It is a gross misdemeanor to bring a replica firearm onto school grounds.

The Sheriff's office is investigating whether or not anyone was the victim of threats or intimidation.