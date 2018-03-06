Rochester man taken to hospital after hitting guardrail on Highway 52

One person is taken to the hospital after their car slid off the road and struck a guardrail.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 52, right under the Highway 60 overpass near Zumbrota. State Patrol says, while driving North, 23-year-old Matthew Oliver Lust, of Rochester, lost control and went off the road and struck a guardrail.

Lust was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Cannon Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol says the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.