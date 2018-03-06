Rochester parks department looks to clarify hunting, trapping ru - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester parks department looks to clarify hunting, trapping rules

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester park officials are looking to make it clear what is and isn't allowed in city parks when it comes to hunting, trapping, harvesting and fishing.

City ordinances do not explicitly address hunting or trapping, but firearms or projectiles are prohibited. 

Still, the parks department says they've seen violations in the past, including archery hunting in Quarry Hill Park or trapping at Cascade Lake. 

Park and Forestry Head Mike Nigbur hopes an official park policy outlining what is allowed will help educate those who use the parks. 

Fishing would still be allowed per DNR regulations. 

