Start date set for next sex abuse trial of Charles City man

The next sex abuse trial of a Charles City man is scheduled to be moved to Mason City in Cerro Gordo County.

On Friday a judge set the trial of 62-year-old Doug Lindaman to begin April 9.

Lindaman was convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in 2011. The Iowa Supreme Court later vacated the conviction, because Lindaman was allowed to represent himself without knowingly waiving his right to an attorney. Lindaman was running for a school board spot when arrested in 2015.

A mistrial in his second trial was declared Feb. 26 after two prosecution witnesses violated court instructions by referring to Lindaman's criminal record.

His second trial had been moved to Franklin County from Floyd County because of pretrial publicity.