Egg bill concerning food program sent to Iowa governor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Egg bill concerning food program sent to Iowa governor

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

The Iowa Senate wants to require Iowa grocers in a supplemental food program to offer conventional eggs if they sell eggs from chickens housed in cage-free, free-range or enriched colony cage environments.

The Des Moines Register reports that senators passed the measure Monday and sent it to the governor.

The legislation would apply to grocers that participate as vendors in the federal program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC. The measure would allow state officials to seek a federal waiver if necessary.

Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, says the bill amounts to "direct interference in the marketplace," but Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, praises the legislation for ensuring that a lower-cost choice for protein is available to people in the program. Cage-free chicken eggs typically are more expensive than conventional eggs from large operations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.