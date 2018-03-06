Last day for ice shanties in Southern Minnesota - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By KTTC Newsroom
Monday is the last day you can have an ice house on an inland body of water in Southern Minnesota.

All dark houses, fish houses, and portables must be off the ice no later than midnight.

If shelters aren't removed, owners will be prosecuted. Authorities could confiscate and remove shelters and their contents.

The only shelters allowed on the ice after 12:01 a.m. Tuesday are ones that are occupied. Those must still be pulled by an hour before sunrise Tuesday.

