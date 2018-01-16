Linda Ha is Multimedia Journalist and Fill-in Anchor for KTTC NewsCenter and FOX 47 in Rochester.

She joined the team in December 2017 after graduating from University of California, Irvine where she majored in literary journalism and minored in business management.

Throughout her storytelling career, Linda interviewed many influential people from politicians to professional athletes.

She interned at CNBC Business News producing content for Squawk on the Street and Squawk Alley’s live show at the New York Stock Exchange. She also contributed articles for CNBC.com and digital content for CNBC Travel.

Previously, Linda interned at PBS SoCal, a CA congressional office, KMIR News/NBC, and Voice of America in Washington, D.C. Last May, Linda was one of a dozen students chosen for the Bloomberg News-UNC Business Journalism Diversity Program.

In the Spring of 2015, she participated in a Study Abroad program in Madrid, Spain and in Rome, Italy. This experience served as the catalyst to her travels around the globe.

Linda was born in Saint Paul -- a city she loves for its people and diversity.

She moved to Palm Springs, California at 14-years-old and is passionate about being involved in community events, and sharing stories about technology, business, and the homeless community.

Linda was selected as a scholarship recipient by the Asian American Journalists Association, where she is also a dedicated member and volunteer.

She is the proud daughter of Vietnamese immigrants and believes in the power of journalism to inspire, change the world and be a platform for those in need.

When she’s not on deadline, you can catch her throwing roundhouse kicks, sipping a cup of coffee, or wandering through the city with her camera.

Send story tips or say hello: lha@kttc.com

Connect on Social Media: lindahatv