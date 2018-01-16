A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
A man investigators believe caused a house fire in Austin Wednesday appeared in court Friday morning. Darrell Wigham now faces not only an arson charge, he also faces six attempted first degree murder charges. Wigham was a bit unruly in court as the judge read over the charges he faces.More >>
Mattel and Hasbro shares were down Friday morning after news of the potential closure.More >>
The West Salem, Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife has the possibility of release from prison but only after serving at least 30 years.More >>
A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances. Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.More >>
Two people were arrested after a woman reported her home was burglarized while she in labor at the hospital.More >>
A Milwaukee woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill the Minnesota state trooper who tried to help her after a crash on Interstate 94. Prosecutors allege 30-year-old Melody Gray held a 9 mm handgun to the head of Trooper Mark Peterson and tried to pull the trigger after the car she was driving spun out of control near Moorhead Monday.More >>
