Special late-season deer hunt begins Saturday to tame CWD

The boundary for the late-season special hunt as defined by the DNR.

The 2017 Deer Hunting season in Southeast Minnesota was not without sightings of Chronic Wasting Disease.

So the Minnesota DNR has planned a late season deer hunt in a special CWD Zone in Fillmore County beginning Saturday.

The special hunt became necessary after two infected deer were discovered in Forestville State Park and a suspected infection was found north of where the disease was believed to be contained.

The boundary for the hunt includes all of area 603, plus parts of zones 345, 347, and 348.

The late season hunt runs until next Sunday, Jan. 14.