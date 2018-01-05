Fundraiser Friday evening for Winona puppeteer who lost home in fire

A fundraiser gets underway Friday evening for a Winona puppeteer who lost his home and all of his puppets in a fire on New Year's eve.

Robert Armstrong, who is known to many as Dr. Bob, says he was just getting ready for the day with his son and daughter when he smelled smoke. He then heard yelling from outside as someone saw his porch engulfed in flames. He says he was able to get out with his children, but his roommate jumped out of an upper floor window and broke both of his ankles. Armstrong's cat escaped the blaze but is now missing.

A fundraiser is planned for Friday evening at Ed's No Name Bar in Winona. The event features a silent auction from 5 until 9 p.m.



