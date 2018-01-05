RCTC considering new tuition assistance program

Across the country, there's been a movement to help underserved students get into college at no cost.

Dr. Martha Kanter is the Executive Director of an Obama-era initiative, America's College Promise.

"We talk a lot in the news and a lot in the media about the top ten percent, and this is about everybody, this is about lifting everybody to go beyond high school," said Dr. Kanter.

Rochester Community College and Technical College are among community colleges across the nation hoping to learn how they can prepare students for success.

"40 percent of community college students have children, so if we educate those students, they will, in turn, educate the next generation."

The initiative launched in 2015 and today 16 states have enacted a state legislation to put promise pilot programs in place. In 2016, Minnesota enacted a two-year pilot project that has helped several hundred students.

"We have business, government, education, and philanthropy working together to say these are the pieces we need to put together, to increase the success of students getting into college," said Dr. Kanter

Nine million students across the country, like Tanner Garity benefit from America's college promise and save on average, $3,800 in community college tuition each year.

"The college experience has definitely been insightful, a push education and more opportunities would be very advantageous for the American economy," said Garity.

Dr. Kanter says they've seen a lot of progress since the program's inception.

"But, it's really the local communities that are going to make that student successful, that are gonna come together and figure out where are the barriers, how we are going to break them through."